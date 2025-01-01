stock photo similar to Empire 54
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Empire 54

Empire 54 is a cannabis strain from popular California breeder Wizard Trees. Empire 54 is a pairing of Super Runtz and Studio 54 aka RS-54, one of the elite selections from the original RS line bred by Deep East Oakland Farms. Empire 54 features rich tropical fruit notes complemented by subtle earthy undertones. Empire 54’s uplifting and euphoric high is an excellent option for any time of day.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Empire 54

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Empire 54 products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Empire 54 near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Empire 54 strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight