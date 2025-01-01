stock photo similar to Empire 54
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Empire 54
write a review
Empire 54 is a cannabis strain from popular California breeder Wizard Trees. Empire 54 is a pairing of Super Runtz and Studio 54 aka RS-54, one of the elite selections from the original RS line bred by Deep East Oakland Farms. Empire 54 features rich tropical fruit notes complemented by subtle earthy undertones. Empire 54’s uplifting and euphoric high is an excellent option for any time of day.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Empire 54Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Empire 54 products near you
Similar to Empire 54 near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—