HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Super Runtz

aka Super Runts

Super Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. This strain is a rare and exotic creation that combines the best of both parents. Super Runtz is unknown% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Super Runtz effects include happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Super Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by CRONJA, Super Runtz features flavors like sweet, fruity and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. This strain is a limited edition offering from CRONJA, a Veteran, Black and Social Equity-Owned brand that blends mindful cannabis consumption and culture. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Super Runtz strain effects

Feelings

Focused

Euphoric

Happy

Super Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    41% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    21% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    21% of people say it helps with Pain
Super Runtz strain reviews

May 20, 2023
This bud is flavorful, almost fruity. Loud asf when I smoke it but that’s always a good sign that it’s Gas. Little colors of orange in the bud and when freshly ground it’s the best experience. Full body high without clouding your judgement. I wrote 3 songs on this kush. Good shit
53 people found this helpful
June 4, 2023
The Intellectual Stoner here with my thoughts on Super Runtz. I'm a big fan of the White Runtz so I was very excited to try this strain. It is an Indica dominant hybrid that I really enjoyed. The buds I got were green and spongy, with orange and white hairs that give the buds what appears to a light coating of frost. I also caught lots of purple flecks in them. The aroma was fruity with hints of berry and citrus. The buds I smoked were 25.6% and had a an earthy flavor with citrus and pepper that gave me the nose tickle. It gave me a nice relaxing and euphoric body high that relieved a lot of my back and neck pain. I can see this strain being useful for stress and anxiety as well. I would recommend it.
40 people found this helpful
June 23, 2023
gives a nice long lasting full body high, the bud itself is so potent but it smells good
13 people found this helpful
