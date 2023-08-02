The Intellectual Stoner here with my review of Endgame. It is an Indica dominant hybrid but it does have some Sativa tendencies, so I would say it's pretty close to a 50/50 hybrid. The buds were a light green with very few orange hairs but they had a fine coating of white hairs all over them. The smell was very earthy and I thought I smelled traces of like hay or alfalpha. These buds were 27% and also tasted very earthy with a hint of pepper. I found the high to be euphoric and relaxing while being energizing as well. A very interesting mix. It also did wonders for my pain. I would recommend.