End Game reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain End Game.
End Game strain effects
End Game strain helps with
- 54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Pain
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
End Game reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........a
August 2, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
The Intellectual Stoner here with my review of Endgame. It is an Indica dominant hybrid but it does have some Sativa tendencies, so I would say it's pretty close to a 50/50 hybrid. The buds were a light green with very few orange hairs but they had a fine coating of white hairs all over them. The smell was very earthy and I thought I smelled traces of like hay or alfalpha. These buds were 27% and also tasted very earthy with a hint of pepper. I found the high to be euphoric and relaxing while being energizing as well. A very interesting mix. It also did wonders for my pain. I would recommend.
s........t
October 6, 2023
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Perfect strain to share with people. Heavy hitting, but when i smoke a few hits then stop I feel great. Helps with pain, ptsd, and insomnia
m........5
September 1, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
The batch I got was a little harsh and I was smoking through a bong but man did it kick in I was melting in my chair within five minutes after smoking . It gave me some pain relief but I was so relaxed I didn't care about the pain that remained!
k........2
February 3, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
so good strain for experience smoker.it is so high .
a........l
May 8, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
The strongest hit i’ve had in a while, and the smell is so strong too, body feels heavy immediately after the hit.
j........h
December 6, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I started off smoking a J and had some Ravi Shankar on in the ear buds and reading a book. It was uplifting and I was feeling amused for the first part of the joint. As I was reading with the headphones on, the wife’s TV on in the background wasn’t bothering me because my reactions started slowing down and now I’m writing this review before I go to bed without finishing what I rolled.
r........r
April 6, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Roving Punster here. I had End Game in the form of Moonrocks by Veterans Choice Creations (52% THC). Nice focused energetic buzz. Very sociable. Pleasant sense of temporal muzziness where clocks seem to mysteriously slow down ... kinda like being underwater without the water. Nice terps profile, plus a little THCV as a bonus.
j........7
December 7, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
smooth smoke that starts off feeling happy and bliss. listen to happy music when your smoking and you will be dancing. this is my top 5 buds.