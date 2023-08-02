End Game
End Game is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ethos Cookies #4 and Purple Sunset. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. End Game is a strain that produces large and dense buds with a complex terpene profile. End Game has a sweet and sour aroma, with hints of grape and fuel. End Game is 25% THC and 1-3% CBD, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us End Game effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose End Game when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Ethos Genetics, End Game features flavors like grape, fuel, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to the anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of the strain. The average price of End Game typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. End Game is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. End Game is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed End Game, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
End Game strain effects
End Game strain helps with
54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with Pain
18% of people say it helps with Depression
