Endless Sky reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Endless Sky.

Avatar for bgsmokes
Member since 2019
I love this strain! When smoked or vaporized, user will undertand where this strain got the name "Endless Sky". The Whole body will tingle and you will be transported to sitting loftily on a cloud. Very potent, novices beware.
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for highofficerhowareyou
Member since 2018
smooth smoke, berry inhale and a buttery taste to it, honestly one of the tastiest strains I've ever tried. very relaxing body buzz and euphoric head high. 10/10 would recommend this is some heat.
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Irievibes420
Member since 2017
This bud definitely lives up to its name. Only smoked one small nug not even half a gram and was intergalactic cosmic higher than a Martian fart high for at least 3 hours! If you want your mind to leave on a jet plane roll up a paper plane of this stuff and enjoy your flight.
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for SgtSativa420
Member since 2017
The dankest bud out there, extremely euphoric with a sleepy heavy body high. If you like indica strains this is definitely one to try
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for slimgwynn
Member since 2016
very subtle and relaxing high. has a pleasant taste and smell as well
feelings
Avatar for EricLovesgreen21
Member since 2016
Loved this strain. instant top 5 for me. Very smooth inhale with a spiced fruit exhale. I highly recommend. A little goes a long way with this heavy-hitter so it’s also easy on your wallet if you’re on a budget…. Always try to smile throughout your day. You will notice more people smiling bac...
feelings
Avatar for goodbyeEarth2016
Member since 2016
A solid indica strain with a very unique flavor, in this batch at least the buttery flavor dominant. Has a rather intense body high but leaves you surpisingly functional.
feelings