Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Endless Sky.
Reviews
21
bgsmokes
Member since 2019
I love this strain! When smoked or vaporized, user will undertand where this strain got the name "Endless Sky". The Whole body will tingle and you will be transported to sitting loftily on a cloud.
Very potent, novices beware.
This bud definitely lives up to its name. Only smoked one small nug not even half a gram and was intergalactic cosmic higher than a Martian fart high for at least 3 hours! If you want your mind to leave on a jet plane roll up a paper plane of this stuff and enjoy your flight.
Loved this strain. instant top 5 for me. Very smooth inhale with a spiced fruit exhale. I highly recommend. A little goes a long way with this heavy-hitter so it’s also easy on your wallet if you’re on a budget….
Always try to smile throughout your day. You will notice more people smiling bac...