Indica

Enemy of the State by Super Strains is an old school indica whose genetics have been lent to several other successful strains over the years. While the strain’s genetics remain unknown, the musky aroma and heavy mental and physical sedation suggests indica-dominant lineage. Enemy of the State’s primary claim to fame is its genetic contribution to the Amnesia family line as well as its generous yields. Enjoy this strain later in the evening to maximize its sedative effects and to help curb minor pain and restlessness.   

Avatar for dadutchdon
Member since 2016
Was fucked after 3 puffs
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for SafetyLast
Member since 2016
For my personal preference I probably wouldn't rate this 4 stars. However, if you're looking for a true indica, few are this good in my experience. It took away my neck pain and resulting headache in a few puffs. Gets you slow though, and thus also works great for sleep. It doesn't really get there ...
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for KKjong
Member since 2016
Real nice Indica strain, a must try if that's your thing! Heavy and outspoken odour, sweet and spicy. Tastes just like it smell's. Real heavy body stoner. This strain is for me a bit like Orange Bud or California Orange, a tasty and pleasant smoke, ideal for a day on the beach!
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Primo_
Member since 2017
My go-to strain! Been smoking this everyday for a few months now because of its beautiful medical perks. Anxiety almost fully dissapears and it keeps my head cool and mellow no matter what mindset im in or how my day has been. It also gives a great buzz throughout your body which really helps those ...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Skman
Member since 2017
Great Indica - made my body feel relaxed and hrs you slowly. Taste wise for me personally it’s not what I like. Real strong notes of spice. But all in all a great indica. No paranoia, headaches, dizziness, anxiety.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
