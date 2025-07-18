Epcot is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics as part of the 2023 El Krem Collection and made from a genetic cross of Rainbow Belts x Governmint Oasis. This is a potent, high-yielding strain with a distinct palate of sour candy and fuel fumes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Epcot, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.