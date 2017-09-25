ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Eran Almog
  4. Reviews

Eran Almog reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Eran Almog.

Reviews

34

Avatar for Wokestonerchick
Member since 2019
A very relaxing, happy high. Takes aches and pains away. ( sciatic nerve pain) I smoke it before bed and sleep through the night.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for CoPBT
Member since 2018
Puts me to sleep quickly.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Jametastic
Member since 2019
ERAN ALMOG With a name like Eran Almog you really don’t know what to expect. Well let me tell you that is another clean strain from Medreleaf. A very strong strain with average THC percentages of between 23-28%. Being the strongest of their strains it’s used for a variety of ailments including inso...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Mephiston21
Member since 2018
Very uplifting and relaxing. Made me very insightful
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Eran AlmogUser uploaded image of Eran AlmogUser uploaded image of Eran AlmogUser uploaded image of Eran Almog
more
photos
Avatar for Katenglish09
Member since 2018
So here comes some TMI, but I feel that for medical purposes its important I say it. I have awful periods to the point where I am extremely anemic. To put the cherry on top of this situation I take birth control pills that make me vomit. This strain when I smoke it completely stops my nausea and for...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for delta9oracle
Member since 2018
Having had the pleasure of watching this strain grow, I have learned a tremendous amount about Eran Almog. It has educated and truly refined my understanding of medicinally engineered (or very specifically selected and bred) cannabis vs. strains tailored for recreational use. No question that this s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for hotdiggitydank
Member since 2016
This is a very mellow and dissocative type of strain. I like to tune in on this one after the work day. Great for doing it but I think a little bit of sleep after doing it is in order with this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for AndreaN
Member since 2016
Although this bud was kinda overly dry, bought at Canopi in Vegas . It had a great taste , and did the job at helping me fall asleep 😴 and sleep soundly for several hours . I would like to try a fresh batch 😄
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy