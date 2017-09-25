Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
ERAN ALMOG
With a name like Eran Almog you really don’t know what to expect. Well let me tell you that is another clean strain from Medreleaf. A very strong strain with average THC percentages of between 23-28%. Being the strongest of their strains it’s used for a variety of ailments including inso...
So here comes some TMI, but I feel that for medical purposes its important I say it. I have awful periods to the point where I am extremely anemic. To put the cherry on top of this situation I take birth control pills that make me vomit. This strain when I smoke it completely stops my nausea and for...
Having had the pleasure of watching this strain grow, I have learned a tremendous amount about Eran Almog. It has educated and truly refined my understanding of medicinally engineered (or very specifically selected and bred) cannabis vs. strains tailored for recreational use. No question that this s...
This is a very mellow and dissocative type of strain. I like to tune in on this one after the work day. Great for doing it but I think a little bit of sleep after doing it is in order with this strain.
Although this bud was kinda overly dry, bought at Canopi in Vegas . It had a great taste , and did the job at helping me fall asleep 😴 and sleep soundly for several hours . I would like to try a fresh batch 😄