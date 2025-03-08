Eskimo Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Platinum Yeti and Cookies N Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Eskimo Cookies is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by 42, the average price of Eskimo Cookies typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Eskimo Cookies’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Eskimo Cookies, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







