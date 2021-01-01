Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Ethos Cookies
  5. Ethos Cookies Reviews

Ethos Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ethos Cookies.

Ethos Cookies effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

16 people reported 45 effects
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
31% of people report feeling happy
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
18% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
6% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
6% of people say it helps with nausea

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Ethos Cookies near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...