Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
31% of people report feeling happy
Focused
25% of people report feeling focused
Talkative
18% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
6% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
6% of people say it helps with nausea
