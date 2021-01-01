Loading…

Ethos Cookies

Hybrid
THC 18%CBG 1%Caryophyllene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
woody
top effect
relaxed

Ethos Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Ethos Cookies - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Ethos Cookies effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
31% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
31% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression

Ethos Cookies reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about flavors:
Woody
25% of people taste the flavor woody
Earthy
18% of people taste the flavor earthy
Citrus
12% of people taste the flavor citrus

Ethos Cookies reviews18

Strain spotlight

