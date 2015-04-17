ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.6 14 reviews

Everlast

Everlast

Everlast from Machias, Washington is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that induces deeply relaxing effects with a hashy, skunky aroma. With a THC content that can tower as high as 28%, Everlast is best chosen by experienced, seasoned consumers. It gets its name from the long-lasting euphoria that leaves your body suspended in tingling tranquility while the mind floats to active, happy escapes. Its heavy, body-focused effects are recommended for patients treating stubborn pain or sleeplessness.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

