Exotic OG
Exotic OG
EOg
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Blueberry
Lemon
Earthy
Exotic OG effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Exotic OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Exotic OGOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Exotic OG strain effects
Exotic OG strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 20% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Exotic OG products near you
Similar to Exotic OG near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Exotic OG strain reviews(5)
Read all reviews
E........s
July 21, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Very giggly cerebral experience. Lots of fun with friends. Later melts into a body high that will knock you out.
m........r
October 7, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Very nice strain. Euphoric. Helps with my pain while making me feel uplifted
d........4
November 29, 2022
Energetic
Very sweet strong lemony aroma consistency is like amnesia