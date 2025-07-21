Exotic OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Exotic OG.
Exotic OG strain effects
Exotic OG strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 20% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
E........s
July 21, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Very giggly cerebral experience. Lots of fun with friends. Later melts into a body high that will knock you out.
m........r
October 7, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Very nice strain. Euphoric. Helps with my pain while making me feel uplifted
d........4
November 29, 2022
Energetic
Very sweet strong lemony aroma consistency is like amnesia