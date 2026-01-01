Extocis OG is a bold 2025 drop from CannaRoots Seeds, blending powerhouse genetics for a deeply satisfying, indica-leaning experience. This cultivar brings together elite lineage to create a strain known for its rich flavor, heavy potency, and standout presence. The aroma is loud and layered, offering pungent gas and earthy OG notes, balanced by subtle sweet, minty undertones. Expect a flavorful smoke that combines classic kush depth with a modern exotic twist. Effects lean into strong body relaxation paired with a warm, calming cerebral lift. The high settles in smoothly, easing tension from head to toe while keeping the mind comfortably elevated. Ideal for evening use or winding down after a long day, Extocis OG delivers a powerful yet balanced experience for seasoned consumers. Have you tried Extocis OG? Leave a review and let us know your experience!