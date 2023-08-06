Extix Runtz
EXR
Hybrid
Happy
Relaxed
Lemon
Sweet
Butter
Extix Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Extix Runtz is a hybrid weed strain bred by Extix. It pairs White Runtz and Lemon Tree for a candy-flavored, balanced strain that imparts a zen state of relaxation and assuages physical pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Extix Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Extix Runtz strain effects
Extix Runtz strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Extix Runtz strain reviews(1)
T........b
August 6, 2023
Extix Runtz Strain is something special! I brought it from Extix.co in phuket, and the name caught my attention right away. It's exclusive to Extix premium cannabis dispensary, which made me even more curious to try it out. Let me tell you, the experience is fantastic. As soon as I took a hit, all those annoying thoughts in my head just vanished. It's like I threw away all my worries and became carefree, like a happy kid again. The feeling is pure bliss, and it's perfect for those times when you just want to unwind and feel joyful.