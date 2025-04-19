Extraterrestrial Bananas reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Extraterrestrial Bananas.
Extraterrestrial Bananas strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Extraterrestrial Bananas strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Extraterrestrial Bananas reviews
j........d
April 19, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
For this make sure to check the terps. Anything under 2% will not hit. But!! Effects - 10 Smell - 8 Taste - 8 Indica relaxed vibe but I’m still able to go. Chillin hard.
k........8
March 26, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
Trying this out today got the weekend off to a very Extra ... Friday. I deal with MS n a multitude of symptoms that change from day to day ...so im oftentimes in search of that "perfect " strain or 2 to use for ALL over ..ALL day relief ...& this is a great new g o to , being a huge fan of nearly every"cakes" strain I've tried, the similarities are there as are the differences...that being said expect a good little cerebral hit to start , with giggles and laughs to start off and a nice body relaxation at about 15 mins...3 hits in...it's a very nice and well rounded buzz overall it's a hard hot in the beginning, be careful and move slow& I believe that you will not be disappointed....over do it and I could totally see couch lock or green out even ( just right is best ) ...🍌✌.. If so , I've accomplished banking , cooking dinner, well a super food salad....lol I was soo ready to EAT...walkedy pupper and even had some in me to ENJOY just being...Ahhh....life is good..n so is Extra Terestial Bananas...ENJOY
e........i
May 2, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
This has been great to have a pretty clear head and be able to get stuff done around the house in a really grateful way.
E........3
September 9, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This was the best strain I’d had in a very very very very very long time. It crept up on me but man once it hit it hit. Immediately felt extremely uplifted and energetic. Feels like someone magically took 25 lbs off The top of you. Tastes phenomenal as well. I didn’t get tingly but I certainly got that weird feeling of your legs not existing when you walk lol. Very good time with this strain
c........9
September 3, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Fried. Fried. Fried.
b........2
January 20, 2024
Creative
Focused
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Hints of Banana. Nice, uplifting high that's great for Wake & Bake. Recommended.
m........d
June 27, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
I purchased this in the form of flower. I first hit it on my bong and it was very sweet and fruity tasting to me. After smoking a joint, I find that I'm more relaxed, able to focus, and feel motivated to do things. I suffer from a tick disorder and some sativa leaning strains will make it worse. This one is a well-balanced hybrid, that has me so relaxed that my ticks are non-existent.
M........3
April 16, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Tingly
Uplifted
Really nice strain that makes you feel very energized and ready to take on the world. Has a nice smooth flavor. This one didn't disappoint! I need sativas that keep me going and it did its job!