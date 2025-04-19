Trying this out today got the weekend off to a very Extra ... Friday. I deal with MS n a multitude of symptoms that change from day to day ...so im oftentimes in search of that "perfect " strain or 2 to use for ALL over ..ALL day relief ...& this is a great new g o to , being a huge fan of nearly every"cakes" strain I've tried, the similarities are there as are the differences...that being said expect a good little cerebral hit to start , with giggles and laughs to start off and a nice body relaxation at about 15 mins...3 hits in...it's a very nice and well rounded buzz overall it's a hard hot in the beginning, be careful and move slow& I believe that you will not be disappointed....over do it and I could totally see couch lock or green out even ( just right is best ) ...🍌✌.. If so , I've accomplished banking , cooking dinner, well a super food salad....lol I was soo ready to EAT...walkedy pupper and even had some in me to ENJOY just being...Ahhh....life is good..n so is Extra Terestial Bananas...ENJOY

