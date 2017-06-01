We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I can do all things through Extreme Cream who gives me strength. I am not religious. But I have done to a Christian church most of my youth. I remember watching "The Smurfs" as a youth where a possessed Smurf would yell, "fit for tat change me back." Fit for tat change me back. To the way I was, can...
The flower’s scent is floral and pleasant. I love the hints of purple visible against the more striking reddish orange and green with a glitter finish. It’s pretty, like a unique marble....
Once I ground it, the scent transcended into something not unlike urine. That’s not cool, but I’m already c...
This is another really great cookies strain for going out and about. I never use sativas because they give me anxiety so this is a nice uplifting indica strain, good for taking walks, going shopping, etc.
This strain honestly caught me by surprise. Karma Originals delivered a gorgeous result with their Extreme Cream. It's uplifting and deceptively clear headed....cuz it's not.
It's like being in a hammock with the sun cascading over it on a summer day with a light breeze.
God damn this might be some of the best weed I've ever smoked. Shit had me sitting sideways on the couch. I mainly favor indicas, and this one is phenomenal. Very euphoric, relaxed, and just a great high. Try this out if you can find it!
This strain gives off a pretty solid stoney high, however I found that it always made my anxiety significantly worse. Love/hate relationship with this one. Still worth trying if you’re looking for something to lock you to the couch at the end of a long day.