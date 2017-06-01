ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Extreme Cream

aka Plum Frost

Extreme Cream by Exotic Genetix is the pungent cross between Extreme OG and Cookies & Cream. This strain develops deep purple colas dusted with trichomes and emits a strong, earthy aroma that is somehow creamy on the nose and buttery on the palate. Extreme Cream’s effects are uplifting for some, offering mood elevation that may abate anxiety and spur conversation. Others may experience tranquilizing effects alongside euphoria, appetite stimulation, and couch lock.   

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

44 people reported 362 effects
Relaxed 84%
Happy 59%
Hungry 45%
Sleepy 45%
Euphoric 38%
Stress 34%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 25%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 11%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

59

Avatar for TedIn3dee
Member since 2017
Double Stuff Extreme Cream ran across in joint form from OG Gardens Oregon.Hard hitter Indica mixed with a teaspoon of Canna. brix Formula 91 Cbd had me sitting sideways.Smell funky, pungent, creamy pine smell.Taste nice earthy buttery cookie og taste with a white widow touch to her.Effects used fo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Michael9000
Member since 2016
This Extreme Cream is not a joke!! Very strong and and you do get couch locked very easily. When o wanted to do something I could get up and do it but I was dizzy I walk and stand. You get easily distracted if your on you Tv or phone, and music sounds amazing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Agent907
Member since 2014
Got some of this herb from Lake Effect Dispensary in Portage,MI. It clocked in at 33%THC!!! The taste is bold, earthy and menthol-ish sweet. The buzz is really heavy for thorough pain and stress relief. Perfect for staying put somewhere with not much to do. Wanna relax and chill get with this head-b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for CaptainInfinity
Member since 2017
Gorgeous buds with purple highlights, so beautiful it seems a shame to turn them to ash. I gently break the buds apart into tinier bowl-sized budlets with two pairs of tweezers, to keep the magic dust away from my fingers. The first hit drives deep into the muscles of my face, numbing them and and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for DerekParkerXXX
Member since 2016
I'm smoking this now and it has a great smell, great crystals, nice energetic focus going on, butter taste there, very tantalizing and very nice relaxation too! Happy feeling. Nicely buzzes you each hit! This is very nice! Got mine here at the Purple Heart Patient Center in Oakland!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Extreme OG
parent
Second strain parent
Cookies and Cream
parent
Strain
Extreme Cream

Products with Extreme Cream

