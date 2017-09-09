ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Extreme OG
  4. Reviews

Extreme OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Extreme OG.

Reviews

16

Avatar for AstroNate
Member since 2019
This strain is Amazing. Smoked at night and was stuck while watching football and got heavy munchies. Kept me relaxed however I still felt alert. Probably my favorite strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 420lover631
Member since 2019
Planet 13 is awesome highly recommend going there while in Las Vegas
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Hdsinner
Member since 2018
This shit will knockout any seasoned smoker!!! If you like your brain and body to melt...... this is the one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for superwaves
Member since 2019
EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG KNOCKOUT! I felt it immediately after one hit and is the first time I ever truly felt grounded and totally locked in. It does have an ironic effect of also making you feel alert while also sleepy and unmoving with such extremities. It really is a complete polar opposite of feeli...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Extreme OGUser uploaded image of Extreme OGUser uploaded image of Extreme OG
Avatar for kanna37
Member since 2014
Solid 5. This is hands down the strongest of the OG strains I've ever tried, and if the dispensaries around here get it in again, I'm grabbing as much of it as I can. This hit hard and deep, and knocked me out within a half hour. That has NEVER happened to me, very few strains work for my insomni...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sprouty18
Member since 2018
Don’t use during the day if you have things to do (will have you feeling groggy) amazing for getting a good nights sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Kush70
Member since 2017
Great OG .. Left me with extreme munchies
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BudTenderPNW27
Member since 2015
Lives up to the name, a powerful indica with good pain relief and relaxing effects
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxed