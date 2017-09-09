Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG KNOCKOUT! I felt it immediately after one hit and is the first time I ever truly felt grounded and totally locked in. It does have an ironic effect of also making you feel alert while also sleepy and unmoving with such extremities. It really is a complete polar opposite of feeli...
Solid 5. This is hands down the strongest of the OG strains I've ever tried, and if the dispensaries around here get it in again, I'm grabbing as much of it as I can. This hit hard and deep, and knocked me out within a half hour. That has NEVER happened to me, very few strains work for my insomni...