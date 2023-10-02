Eye Candy reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Eye Candy.
Eye Candy strain effects
Eye Candy reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
a........p
October 2, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
Just got a half of this for 100 from ascend in crofton md grown by district cannabis its such a flavorful strain with sweet gassy exhales , very POTENT balanced high terps were insane on this batch!
c........i
September 16, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
bruh………DIS SHI SOME GASSSS 🌚. Taste ODEEE good, smoke’s AMAZINGLY well too im not trynna be glazing but i fw it heavy 💯 idk who tf that dude kopped from 😂😂⬇️
b........3
June 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Weed is dope I’m a smoker and this plugs you right into the high eyelids drops with first hit. 💨🍃
x........8
August 9, 2023
Hungry
This shit was TRASH…
m........l
March 2, 2024
Giggly
Talkative
Uplifted
Took a walk at night before a party and smoked a preroll. Smells sweet and fruity. Hits like butter. Super smooth, kicks in fairly quickly and your high increases for a while. Everything becomes really funny, conversations come easy. Perfect for overcoming anxiety in social situations, helped having my friends with me. You feel very relaxed afterwards. Highly recommend for social settings and having a damn good time.
M........1
January 7, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I never write reviews, but this strain has it all. Flavor, aroma, creativity, energy, bud structure, high terpenes. Definitely a sativa oriented hybrid but without the energetic jitters reported by most sativa forward strains. One of my new favorites
f........p
February 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This is a solid strain. It was dense, sticky; its trichomes plentiful. I used a bong and hit it hard. A lot. I then got incredibly high and goofy. Hella fucking goofy. 10 out of 10. I would recommend.
P........b
June 23, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Usually I could indulge in a lot of THC between flower and edibles throughout the day on the weekends however when I roll a J of this, a few hits and I'm feeling a nice head high. The strain is potent but not overwhelming and it hits the spot. Puts you in a good relaxed mood withouthaving you slumped.