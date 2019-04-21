ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
F 13 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain F 13.

2

Avatar for 602Arizona
Member since 2019
love it , this is a must try...
Avatar for Y_lee_coyote
Member since 2019
F-13 a holy grail and no reviews ? F-13 is an amazing DJ short creation, possibly his finest yet; a special flo mother (number 13) selected from 100's and fathered by a mysterious super sativa leaning bluberry this is a super elite sativa leaning plant very rare in todays market. A work of art in gr...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
