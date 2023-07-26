Reminds me a little of GSC. It makes you feel like your gon be ahhhight. lol. Great strain. too bad it's not available more often, but there's so much to explore lol I'm writing the review while partaking this strain and it's the reason I'm writing a review lol. got honed in on explainin sh*t. out the bag, flower smells like lemon and Cap'n crunch... to me. Anyway, to the part that everyone wants to hear, without all of this jibber jabber... it tastes like lemon/pine. ish... everything is an ish people. get it? got it? coo. The exhale is very earthy. SO.. yes. for heavy smokers like me. it's chill and nice, I wouldn't recommend for first time or even casual smokers. Get you some if ya can!