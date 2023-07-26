Facade reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Facade.
Facade strain effects
Facade strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Facade reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........s
July 26, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
I suffer from depression, anxiety, and adhd. After smoking this one I felt so light and free. I was able to concentrate on the task I was working on extremely well. It also works great at helping with sleep. This strain is one I will continue to use.
a........2
September 30, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
A good strain to relax with, uplifting, and calm anxieties. Does cause a bit of the munchies!
6........t
August 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Such a nice high, but be careful not to overdo it if you’re a newbie or have low tolerance or else I could see it being the opposite. Tasted good and I’m the type of person who cannot handle too much Sativa. This hybrid is perfectly balanced for me. 10/10 will be smoking again😶🌫️🫶🏼 THCA: 28.76% THC: 25.66%
t........r
February 21, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Love it, mouth is dry…But this strain hits hard yet calm, might re up on this tomorrow!
j........s
February 28, 2024
Relaxed
Was told by a local dispensary (Seed Cannabis Co in Tulsa) that would be comparable to a heavier sativa, leaning hybrid that they carry (Buddha’s Hand). Nothing could be further from the truth. And this is at least the third time that I have been misguided by them and I will not be returning. This strain is good if you don’t really care for cannabis, I guess?
A........4
March 24, 2024
Relaxed
My experience with Facade was a Fruity aroma with smooth , that will relaxed and Calm
c........4
November 12, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Haven't felt the effects yet but wow does it taste and smell heavy citrus. Not in a bad way and not like orange, I feel this terp really hits me behind my eyes. Very beautiful flower also
m........n
June 18, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Reminds me a little of GSC. It makes you feel like your gon be ahhhight. lol. Great strain. too bad it's not available more often, but there's so much to explore lol I'm writing the review while partaking this strain and it's the reason I'm writing a review lol. got honed in on explainin sh*t. out the bag, flower smells like lemon and Cap'n crunch... to me. Anyway, to the part that everyone wants to hear, without all of this jibber jabber... it tastes like lemon/pine. ish... everything is an ish people. get it? got it? coo. The exhale is very earthy. SO.. yes. for heavy smokers like me. it's chill and nice, I wouldn't recommend for first time or even casual smokers. Get you some if ya can!