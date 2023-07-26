Such a nice high, but be careful not to overdo it if you’re a newbie or have low tolerance or else I could see it being the opposite. Tasted good and I’m the type of person who cannot handle too much Sativa. This hybrid is perfectly balanced for me. 10/10 will be smoking again😶‍🌫️🫶🏼 THCA: 28.76% THC: 25.66%