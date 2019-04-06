Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A new take on an old classic, Archive Seed Bank’s Face Off Bx2 is a potent cross of Face Off OG #4 and Face Off Bx1. Earning its namesake for its potent cerebral effects, this is a great strain for experienced users. Novices beware.