Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Faded Glory by Snow High Seeds is a delicious mixture of hybridized genetics. Created from Blueberry Blast, Snow High’s version of Blue Dream, and OG Purple Fire Thai, Faded Glory contains a wide variety of genetics. This heavy-hitter generates an abundant yield that shows off notes of blueberry, and it leaves the consumer feeling euphoric and uplifted. Enjoy Faded Glory through the day for a boost in mood.