Sativa

Faded Glory by Snow High Seeds is a delicious mixture of hybridized genetics. Created from Blueberry Blast, Snow High’s version of Blue Dream, and OG Purple Fire Thai, Faded Glory contains a wide variety of genetics. This heavy-hitter generates an abundant yield that shows off notes of blueberry, and it leaves the consumer feeling euphoric and uplifted. Enjoy Faded Glory through the day for a boost in mood.

 

Reviews

2

Avatar for Eyesofchaos
Member since 2019
Blueberry musk and diesel hit your nose. The Blueberry Blast is definitely present as the layers reveals itself to you. Smooth and clean smoke.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for DestinyL777
Member since 2018
Made me feel a bit more clear headed and uplifted. Also helped me relax a bit and be able to sleep instead of overthinking at night. Definitely a must have strain for anxiety and depression
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry Blast
parent
Strain
