  3. Lost Coast OG
Hybrid

4.3 87 reviews

Lost Coast OG

aka Lost Coast, Lost Coast OG Kush

Lost Coast OG

Lost Coast OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid that marries Chemdawg 4 genetics with those of two age-old heirloom strains, Pakistani Kush and Lemon Thai. Flavors of sour citrus and earthy musk burst through on the exhale in show of its signature OG terpene profile. This California native induces a soaring cerebral buzzing sensation that brings new vitality to mood, creativity, and conversation. The potently euphoric effects can sometimes skid into anxiety with large doses, so novices should approach this OG with some degree of caution. 

Effects

63 people reported 390 effects
Relaxed 63%
Uplifted 57%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 42%
Focused 30%
Stress 30%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 19%
Pain 19%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 12%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 7%
Dry eyes 7%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

87

Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Oh. My. God. This strain. Oh my god this strain. It's not necessarily my all time favorite, but it's one of those strains that you can recommend to anyone and you know they'll love it, you can smoke it any time of day while doing pretty much anything and you'll feel great... it's a near perfect stra...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jbass89
Member since 2017
Without question one of the finest strains I have tried in my 40 years of using cannabis. I use it in the evening, after I am done working, and when I want a mental withdrawal from everyday life. I vape it with a Storz and Bickel Mighty at 200 degrees C. The high comes within 10 minutes, and lasts a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for LittleFox7
Member since 2017
I loved everything about this bud, and I could tell it was going to be a favorite strain just by looking at it. The smell is phenomenal and the vibrant green flower is covered in deep orange hairs and crystals; its hands down the prettiest weed I've ever had. It tastes like a sunset looks and the hi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for UncleAcid
Member since 2015
So my old neighbor grew three strains outdoor last summer- The Animal Cookies: Pretty solid! The Blackberry Kush: So good most people I showed it to were positive it was indoor. And the problem child, Lost Coast OG. About halfway through the growing season (wasn't even stressed out, I think it jus...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeTingly
Avatar for jamaicadreamin99
Member since 2017
This strain is incredible and definitely worth trying! I would describe this strain as a more hallucinagenic version of Deathstar. It's very relaxing, uplifted, euphoric and happy. Definitely an amazing strain for just hanging out, sleeping and thinking. I also highly recommend it for depression. I ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
South Asian Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Thai
parent
Strain
Lost Coast OG
First strain child
Lost Coast Hash Plant
child
Second strain child
Super Sour OG
child

Products with Lost Coast OG

Good reads

New Strains Alert: White Nightmare, Monkey Paw, Lost Coast OG, Crazy Miss Hyde, and Blueberry Yum Yum
