Fast Eddy by Royal Queen Seeds is a balanced, CBD-rich strain with functional effects and connoisseur quality. With a palate of citrus and skunk, and an aroma to match, Fast Eddy emits a terpene profile that is bright, herbaceous, and flavorful. Created by crossbreeding the famous genetics of Juanita La Lagrimosa and Cheese, Fast Eddy mellows pain and stress while remaining mentally and physically functional.
Fast Eddy
