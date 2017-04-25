ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Fast Eddy by Royal Queen Seeds is a balanced, CBD-rich strain with functional effects and connoisseur quality. With a palate of citrus and skunk, and an aroma to match, Fast Eddy emits a terpene profile that is bright, herbaceous, and flavorful. Created by crossbreeding the famous genetics of Juanita La Lagrimosa and Cheese, Fast Eddy mellows pain and stress while remaining mentally and physically functional. 

Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Not Fast Eddie from Viva La Bam!!? I wasn't really impressed with this strain. Cerebral high was short lived; however, I liked the CBD content in it, which helps with anxiety, inflammation, pain, etc. This
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Islandish
Member since 2017
Grew one of these under a 250w HPS. Yielded well and very easy to grow. The buzz is not holding on to you for long, really clear thinking and no anxiety. After about 30min you feel "normal"and relaxed. Perfect smoke for us who have problems with too much THC and feeling anxious. Seems like CBD strai...
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Sky-ca
Member since 2018
Simple and easy going is the take away from this. Grew this on my patio a year ago and got good yields for a first time grower. I make edibles with this and they are light and mild, just how I like them, still can eat to many and get a bit to high but all is good. CBD content is anywhere from 1-10%...
ArousedCreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for leysh
Member since 2017
Grows easy and smoking is lovely. I get this ultimate relaxed feeling. Also good for stomach cramps.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Enviros007
Member since 2017
I've grown this 3 times and never have I experienced ANY paranoia. I don't know where leafly gets its info from. it's a bit Racey but it's CBD predominantly.
EnergeticHappyHungryTalkativeUplifted
