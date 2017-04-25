Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Simple and easy going is the take away from this.
Grew this on my patio a year ago and got good yields for a first time grower. I make edibles with this and they are light and mild, just how I like them, still can eat to many and get a bit to high but all is good. CBD content is anywhere from 1-10%...
Grew one of these under a 250w HPS. Yielded well and very easy to grow. The buzz is not holding on to you for long, really clear thinking and no anxiety. After about 30min you feel "normal"and relaxed. Perfect smoke for us who have problems with too much THC and feeling anxious. Seems like CBD strai...
Not Fast Eddie from Viva La Bam!!? I wasn't really impressed with this strain. Cerebral high was short lived; however, I liked the CBD content in it, which helps with anxiety, inflammation, pain, etc. This
I lament over days gone by. As the smoke from my juan rolls over my face, I close my eyes and let a single tear roll down the side of my cheek in memoriam of the death of my good friend Edmund. Ironically, just like the strain I was smogin, Eddy was quite fast; however, his love of speed was his dow...