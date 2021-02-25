Hybrid
THC 18%
Fat Banana
No effects reported
Dominant terpene: Myrcene
Strain Details
Fat Banana is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Chiquita Banana. You can expect this strain to taste sweet and citrusy alongside an aroma that is reminiscent of bananas. Fat Banana effects start off mildly euphoric and calming before turning into a deep physical high. This strain is known to cause the munchies.
Shop local
write a review
Shop deals on weed near you
We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects