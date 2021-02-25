ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 18%

Fat Banana

4.5(2)
No effects reported

Dominant terpene: Myrcene

Fat Banana is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Chiquita Banana. You can expect this strain to taste sweet and citrusy alongside an aroma that is reminiscent of bananas. Fat Banana effects start off mildly euphoric and calming before turning into a deep physical high. This strain is known to cause the munchies.

