ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Fat Nelson
  4. Reviews

Fat Nelson reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fat Nelson.

Reviews

8

Avatar for Otavolimed
Member since 2019
I feels relaxing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for HanSol0420
Member since 2015
Smells and tastes amazing, way more floral than we expected. Very dense and sticky. It. Got. Me. STONED. Not too sleepy but munchies all bad. Good weed for a video game binge or X Files marathon...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Jman357
Member since 2015
very strong sativa, but still a mellow bud... keeps you focused on what you're doing and the high last for a good while. I didn't have anything negative about this strain... Toke up
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for tonce95
Member since 2017
This strain is amazing!! Wife and I drove to CO and our bud tender recommended this strain to us. Great decision! It smells delightfully sweet like berries and produces some very euphoric, happy, and relaxing effects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Fat Nelson
Avatar for italianstallion91
Member since 2017
I'd say this is my third favorite strain. You'll never be happier. Great head high. Go out in nature, take a hike, meditate in the woods. It's awesome. Listen to the birds on this. I don't really get the munchies on this one, so it's pretty productive and easy to enjoy. I'm the most functional on t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I had never heard of this strain before, so I went into it with no preconceived notions. It is extremely happy but not to the point of being stupefying. The high is never overwhelming yet strong and persistent. This is the kind of weed I love; upbeat and positive. It makes any activity a pleasure, e...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Asharp89
Member since 2017
This strain is very uplifting and makes you in the mind state of wanting to get things done. Smoke a fatty of Nelson anytime during the day and you will feel that anything is possible!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted