This strain is amazing!! Wife and I drove to CO and our bud tender recommended this strain to us. Great decision! It smells delightfully sweet like berries and produces some very euphoric, happy, and relaxing effects.
I'd say this is my third favorite strain. You'll never be happier. Great head high. Go out in nature, take a hike, meditate in the woods. It's awesome. Listen to the birds on this.
I don't really get the munchies on this one, so it's pretty productive and easy to enjoy. I'm the most functional on t...
I had never heard of this strain before, so I went into it with no preconceived notions. It is extremely happy but not to the point of being stupefying. The high is never overwhelming yet strong and persistent. This is the kind of weed I love; upbeat and positive. It makes any activity a pleasure, e...