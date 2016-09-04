ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Fat Nelson combines a bouquet of hybridized genetics to create a formidable flower with pleasant and uplifting effects. Colorado Seed Inc. crossed Sour Willie (Willie's Sour Diesel x Vietnamese Black x Highland Nepalese) and the proprietary Gupta Kush to form a strain that doesn’t sacrifice diversity for stability. This bud offers a bright mind and light effects that add a happy glow to outdoor activities and a creative edge to everyday tasks.    

Avatar for Asharp89
Member since 2017
This strain is very uplifting and makes you in the mind state of wanting to get things done. Smoke a fatty of Nelson anytime during the day and you will feel that anything is possible!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for hoobear
Member since 2014
I had never heard of this strain before, so I went into it with no preconceived notions. It is extremely happy but not to the point of being stupefying. The high is never overwhelming yet strong and persistent. This is the kind of weed I love; upbeat and positive. It makes any activity a pleasure, e...
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Jman357
Member since 2015
very strong sativa, but still a mellow bud... keeps you focused on what you're doing and the high last for a good while. I didn't have anything negative about this strain... Toke up
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for HanSol0420
Member since 2015
Smells and tastes amazing, way more floral than we expected. Very dense and sticky. It. Got. Me. STONED. Not too sleepy but munchies all bad. Good weed for a video game binge or X Files marathon...
ArousedEuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Otavolimed
Member since 2019
I feels relaxing
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
