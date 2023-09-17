Blue Guava reviews
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Pain
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Blue Guava reviews
C........3
September 17, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Just smoked this in my bowl I heard guava period is a gelato phenotype Because this blue guava has gelatos Spicy Italian herb taste, mixed in with blue dreams fruity slash cheesiness But that kush finish that guava kush packs is enough to make this high fast Relaxing , yet a heavy hitter. Be sure to make a few ( and I mean a few ) snacks before smoking because the hunger from this high is like the high Sudden and strong
a........s
January 28, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Blue Guava Cali is an intriguing strain. Its aroma and flavor are deeply grassy, almost earthy, but the aftertaste reveals unexpected sweet and fruity notes. With such a rich, grassy profile, you'd typically expect an indica-like, relaxing effect. However, this strain flips the script, delivering a surprisingly sativa-like, uplifting mood. The contrast between its taste, aftertaste, and effects makes Blue Guava Cali truly unique. Like the best rules of comedy, it breaks your expectations—and does so in the most delightful way. 👍
n........e
September 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Super tasty for a wax! I had it in a crumble, and it was technically a Blue Guava Gelato, but since that's not on Leafly I'm putting my review here. You definitely still get that waxy not great taste to it, but if you try, you can taste some blue slushy in there. It's a pretty even hybrid from what I felt, with some sativa properties like talkativeness and creativity. I loved using this on my days off so I wasn't a couch potato the whole time.
0........s
November 12, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
OK, everybody saying that blue guava has blue dream in it is mistaken. Blue guava is a cultivar from Zatix that is a back cross of the Peach Quava / Oz Kush lineage that came from Gelato. With that out-of-the-way, I wasn’t a huge fan of this because it was just a heavy narcotic Feel that pretty much makes you tired and not wanting to get your ass off the couch. Me personally, I like some euphoria and a little bit of clarity with my Cannabis… that being said, this is a heavyweight Flower if you want to get narcotic stoned while smoking on a pretty good flavored cultivar. this however, is definitely more of a gassy fuel nose and flavor then it is a guava flavor. A solid smoke, but definitely not a top-tier one imo
k........n
April 19, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
It's been a long, long time since I filled my favorite little pipe and left it unfinished. I've set this one down every time after two or three gentle puffs. Totally relaxing. Instant relief. Long lasting. This is a perfect strain for my mind and body. Love it.
p........y
November 30, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
High asf for hours type of high. Got this right out of a dispensary and it’s a new favorite. Underrated strain, had such relaxing effects.
t........3
July 31, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
It did relax me n my mind n my body, I was also in a good mood I was very chilled out, n it did have the blue cheese flavor to it.
F........l
April 18, 2018
Focused
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Yummmy Blue Dream cross with Guava Kush. Nice citrusy fruity taste. Similar taste to blue dream. Not harsh, no burn or ugly after taste. Leaves a sweetish aroma in the air. After two bong tokes feeling tingly and relaxed. Ready to play some Stoner Fluxx. So far I'm liking this cannabis strain...a lot! This one is def a stress buster. Just realized as I'm typing this that the painful stiffness of my fibro fingers has been eased a bit. That's a nice surprise. Was a milder stone than I expected with a 20%ish THC. It is a great afternoon strain, especially for socializing.