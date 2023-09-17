OK, everybody saying that blue guava has blue dream in it is mistaken. Blue guava is a cultivar from Zatix that is a back cross of the Peach Quava / Oz Kush lineage that came from Gelato. With that out-of-the-way, I wasn’t a huge fan of this because it was just a heavy narcotic Feel that pretty much makes you tired and not wanting to get your ass off the couch. Me personally, I like some euphoria and a little bit of clarity with my Cannabis… that being said, this is a heavyweight Flower if you want to get narcotic stoned while smoking on a pretty good flavored cultivar. this however, is definitely more of a gassy fuel nose and flavor then it is a guava flavor. A solid smoke, but definitely not a top-tier one imo

