Super tasty for a wax! I had it in a crumble, and it was technically a Blue Guava Gelato, but since that's not on Leafly I'm putting my review here. You definitely still get that waxy not great taste to it, but if you try, you can taste some blue slushy in there. It's a pretty even hybrid from what I felt, with some sativa properties like talkativeness and creativity. I loved using this on my days off so I wasn't a couch potato the whole time.