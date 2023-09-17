Blue Guava
Blue Guava
BlG
Hybrid
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Blue Cheese
Blueberry
Berry
Blue Guava effects are mostly calming.
Blue Guava is a Peach Guava cross off the OZ Kush project that debuted in 2023 from the Zatix brand in the Bay Area, CA.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Blue GuavaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Blue Guava strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Blue Guava strain flavors
Blue Guava strain helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Pain
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Blue Guava products near you
Similar to Blue Guava near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Blue Guava strain reviews(15)
Read all reviews
C........3
September 17, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Just smoked this in my bowl I heard guava period is a gelato phenotype Because this blue guava has gelatos Spicy Italian herb taste, mixed in with blue dreams fruity slash cheesiness But that kush finish that guava kush packs is enough to make this high fast Relaxing , yet a heavy hitter. Be sure to make a few ( and I mean a few ) snacks before smoking because the hunger from this high is like the high Sudden and strong
a........s
January 28, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Blue Guava Cali is an intriguing strain. Its aroma and flavor are deeply grassy, almost earthy, but the aftertaste reveals unexpected sweet and fruity notes. With such a rich, grassy profile, you'd typically expect an indica-like, relaxing effect. However, this strain flips the script, delivering a surprisingly sativa-like, uplifting mood. The contrast between its taste, aftertaste, and effects makes Blue Guava Cali truly unique. Like the best rules of comedy, it breaks your expectations—and does so in the most delightful way. 👍
n........e
September 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Super tasty for a wax! I had it in a crumble, and it was technically a Blue Guava Gelato, but since that's not on Leafly I'm putting my review here. You definitely still get that waxy not great taste to it, but if you try, you can taste some blue slushy in there. It's a pretty even hybrid from what I felt, with some sativa properties like talkativeness and creativity. I loved using this on my days off so I wasn't a couch potato the whole time.