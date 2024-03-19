Field Trip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GSC and Sunset Daydream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Field Trip is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, the average price of Field Trip typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Field Trip’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Field Trip, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







