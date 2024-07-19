Figment
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Figment
FIG
Hybrid
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Figment effects are mostly calming.
Figment potency is higher THC than average.
Figment is a hybrid weed strain bred by Fig Farms from a genetic cross of Purple Fig x Animal Mints 199 #4. This plant grows into the deepest of royal purple nugs flecked with light green, sticky with calyxes. Figment has a palate beyond imagination, with notes of sharp ammonia, sweet cakey dough, and lavender florals. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Figment, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
j........7
July 19, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
this is my favorite strain. fat nuggies always send me to outer space