Figment is a hybrid weed strain bred by Fig Farms from a genetic cross of Purple Fig x Animal Mints 199 #4. This plant grows into the deepest of royal purple nugs flecked with light green, sticky with calyxes. Figment has a palate beyond imagination, with notes of sharp ammonia, sweet cakey dough, and lavender florals. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Figment, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.