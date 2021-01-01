ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 12%

Fire Dawg

Dominant terpene: Caryophyllene

Strain Details

Fire Dawg is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg with Fire OG. This strain is famous for its lemon, skunk, and jet fuel flavor profile. Fire Dawg produces fast-acting effects that will put your entire body at ease while leaving your head stuck in the clouds.

