Fire Haze is a true sativa. Great for consumers who suffer from stress, anxiety, and headaches, this strain is mentally stimulating and upbeat. The effects of Fire Haze are felt most strongly in the head, providing consumers with focus and tension reduction in both the head and neck. Sociable and energizing, Fire Haze is a great daytime strain. It features a strong herbal scent and a musky, nutty taste. This may not be a good strain for those who suffer from acute pain, as it does not provide the same muscle-relaxing sensations that are found in indicas.

Avatar for harris
Member since 2010
This strain was REALLY fun to smoke, a couple of my friends and I took a walk around a wooded area ripping three of four bowls. Was one of the best highs I've ever had.
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for AlmostAsian
Member since 2012
Got an ounce of this stuff in Chicago. Fire Haze is best for adventures in the sun. It doesn't make me as hungry as other strains do but if I start eating it is very hard to stop. I always get really dry eyes and mouth. Sometimes fire haze makes me and my friends paranoid but this stuff is worth...
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Shiftea24
Member since 2016
Very good. Kept me focused on anything I put my mind to. Mostly a head high and a bit on the shoulders, as expected from a sativa. Overall, a good day-time strain when you want to relax and go through life.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for blue_heeler
Member since 2011
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for SLondon
Member since 2019
This is a great daytime strain. Just a few hits leaves me feeling happy and serene but fully energized and clear. Perfect for getting stuff done and heading out. The best mood enhancer. Like Umami for the consciousness.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
