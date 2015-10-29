Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fire Haze.
Reviews
40
SLondon
Member since 2019
This is a great daytime strain. Just a few hits leaves me feeling happy and serene but fully energized and clear. Perfect for getting stuff done and heading out. The best mood enhancer. Like Umami for the consciousness.
Very good. Kept me focused on anything I put my mind to. Mostly a head high and a bit on the shoulders, as expected from a sativa. Overall, a good day-time strain when you want to relax and go through life.
Good smoke after my nap today- got me back up and moving again. I liked the head based high- I have a tendency to clench my jaw and carry tension in my neck and this helped me stay chill for sure w/o being tired again. Didn't hit me 💥 like other people describe but I certainly got a boost after smo...