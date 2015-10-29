ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for SLondon
Member since 2019
This is a great daytime strain. Just a few hits leaves me feeling happy and serene but fully energized and clear. Perfect for getting stuff done and heading out. The best mood enhancer. Like Umami for the consciousness.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for G2000
Member since 2018
Really fun to smoke with friends. Made us want to walk everywhere. The come down was decent though I was extreamly tired. One of my favourites.
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for Shiftea24
Member since 2016
Very good. Kept me focused on anything I put my mind to. Mostly a head high and a bit on the shoulders, as expected from a sativa. Overall, a good day-time strain when you want to relax and go through life.
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for EdibleEm
Member since 2015
Good smoke after my nap today- got me back up and moving again. I liked the head based high- I have a tendency to clench my jaw and carry tension in my neck and this helped me stay chill for sure w/o being tired again. Didn't hit me 💥 like other people describe but I certainly got a boost after smo...
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ITAINTRALPTHOOO
Member since 2016
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Cookiemonster0394
Member since 2016
This strain works wonders on my depression. It helps get me out of the house and active. I love it.
CreativeFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for natejr99
Member since 2016
just bought this 8th off my boy bout to buss out these 8-9 bags and double profit
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryTalkative