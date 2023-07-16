Firecracker reviews
Firecracker strain effects
Firecracker strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
Firecracker reviews
S........3
July 16, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Liquid diamond + live resin 2 g disposable. Smells Real strong of skunk & diesel, and same as taste. Extremely potent and relaxing, can feel my face melt when taking a big hit. Definitely recommended if you can stand the taste and smell literally smells like firecracker but in a good way lol
m........s
August 17, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
I got the 2g liquid diamonds + live resin disposable. I love the relaxing chill high I get off of this. To me it tastes spicy. Definitely taste like a firecracker hahahaha.
a........7
December 7, 2024
Relaxed
Very tasty and smells fruity
d........n
August 19, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Very good hybrid strain, the delicious taste and the quite positive effects.
J........8
August 15, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
An impressive and strong indica dominant hybrid. Incredibly relaxing and calming without any fatigue. Smells and tastes great.
b........9
January 22, 2025
Giggly
Happy
Nice Heady buzz Clear Headed smoke Sweet and Smooth