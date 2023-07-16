Firecracker
Firecracker is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the classic OG Kush X Sunset Sherbet strains. Firecracker has a sweet and fruity aroma with notes of cotton candy and gas. Firecracker is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Firecracker effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Firecracker when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by Cresco Labs, Firecracker features flavors like candy, fruity, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Firecracker typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel calm and happy while enjoying its sweet and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Firecracker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Firecracker strain effects
Firecracker strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Headaches
