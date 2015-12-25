Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Inhalence brought me this awesome Indica containing 19% THC. The hard moss green buds are super dense with fire brown hairs (pistils) & crystal trichomes on the inside of the buds. Yes, this strain does have potent Sativa effects too as i could tell by being alert, happy, & uplifted before t...
I had to work a Saturday and was in the worst mood. My roommate, his husband and I go to the basement before I go in to work and I smoke this with them. Seriously put me in an amazing mood, I was busting my ass and we even got out early. The come down sucked though because I was once again pissed th...
This strain intrigues me, because it doesn’t act like your typical sativa. Not only does it keep me happy and feeling creative, but I also feel relaxed throughout my body. I don’t experience anxiety or panic with Firewalker like I normally would most other sativas; just the opposite, actually. In fa...