Firewalker OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Firewalker OG.

Reviews

48

Avatar for nick7722
Member since 2015
🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾
Avatar for MedicalBlaze
Member since 2018
This is my new favorite strain :) 🔥🔥🔥
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for MrMitchellMarijuana
Member since 2017
I never had a favorite strain till I tried this one!
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Inhalence brought me this awesome Indica containing 19% THC. The hard moss green buds are super dense with fire brown hairs (pistils) &amp; crystal trichomes on the inside of the buds. Yes, this strain does have potent Sativa effects too as i could tell by being alert, happy, &amp; uplifted before t...
EnergeticHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for Imnotcool
Member since 2019
I had to work a Saturday and was in the worst mood. My roommate, his husband and I go to the basement before I go in to work and I smoke this with them. Seriously put me in an amazing mood, I was busting my ass and we even got out early. The come down sucked though because I was once again pissed th...
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Leko_Jr
Member since 2018
Very good Staiva, makes me uplifted and relaxed and focused all at once. I'm actually smoking it atm 🌿🍃⛽⛽🔥🔥
Avatar for d46412
Member since 2017
A great strain. Energetic but spinning in a happy weed. Took it and went to a roller disco. Good choice. Energetic! Still relatively clear headed.
Avatar for sthoopth
Member since 2016
This strain intrigues me, because it doesn’t act like your typical sativa. Not only does it keep me happy and feeling creative, but I also feel relaxed throughout my body. I don’t experience anxiety or panic with Firewalker like I normally would most other sativas; just the opposite, actually. In fa...
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedTalkative