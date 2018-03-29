ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Kaleidoscopekitty
Member since 2019
Comparably it’s not the prettiest buds I’ve seen, but this is a great daytime strain that helps me get to work, and stay working. This strain did not give the insane munchies (thank god) for me.
Avatar for PureFloridaBudsman
Member since 2019
Came across this strain by accident in shatter form from Curaleaf in Lutz. I took 1/2 of the gram and turned it into vape, the other I dab. The shatter had absolutely no smell yet very clean(not sticky) and with a strong clear amber color. I hit it off a nectar collector and the smooth, slightly fru...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MarijuanaVlogger
Member since 2019
Mine was from Curaleaf St. Pete A good Hybrid that would be great for patients with fatigue / anxiety. recreational benefits include a nice relaxing happy high Full review on YouTube.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Justoneday80
Member since 2019
I did love Curaleave syringes in the strain. Great to get through the day and everyday stress
EnergeticHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for deannagraham
Member since 2018
This strain is potent and slightly psychedelic. I was vaping Sativas with a hit or two of Indica (to keep the top of my head from flying off). Then I discovered First 48. It provides the joyful feeling of a Sativa, but with enough Indica to create a body/mind disconnect. This is perfect for PTSD. An...
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Airborne90
Member since 2018
this is a excellent herb here. took me to the🌛☁️'s then seeing 🌈's😁
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Pf78
Member since 2018
Enjoyable smooth smoke. Mood changer that put me in la di da land. I was so gleefully high that after I mixed my dog’s food and went to wash my hands, I couldn’t remember if I left the food bowl on the counter or put it on the floor for the dog! I kept going from task to task. Could probably clea...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Beachboi
Member since 2016
Dank
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy