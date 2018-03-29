Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Came across this strain by accident in shatter form from Curaleaf in Lutz. I took 1/2 of the gram and turned it into vape, the other I dab. The shatter had absolutely no smell yet very clean(not sticky) and with a strong clear amber color. I hit it off a nectar collector and the smooth, slightly fru...
This strain is potent and slightly psychedelic. I was vaping Sativas with a hit or two of Indica (to keep the top of my head from flying off). Then I discovered First 48. It provides the joyful feeling of a Sativa, but with enough Indica to create a body/mind disconnect. This is perfect for PTSD. An...
Enjoyable smooth smoke. Mood changer that put me in la di da land. I was so gleefully high that after I mixed my dog’s food and went to wash my hands, I couldn’t remember if I left the food bowl on the counter or put it on the floor for the dog!
I kept going from task to task. Could probably clea...