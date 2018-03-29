ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. First 48
First 48

First 48 by Swamp Boy Seeds is a powerful cross of notoriously strong genetic stock. Created by crossing The White and Orange Blossom Trail, First 48 explodes with pungent and alluring aromas. The White contributes a dense coating of frosty trichomes while Orange Blossom Trail adds notes of tart citrus to this sumptuous hybrid strain. First 48’s delicious flavor and generally uplifting effects make it a crowd-pleaser, even among the pickiest cannabis consumers.

Avatar for Amine961
Member since 2016
Got some great First 48 dry herb vape cartridges from Curaleaf in South Florida. At 22.5% THC, this strain is sure to get you where you need to be. It’s a great stress reliever, and is good for daytime use. Would totally recommend!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Mctoilispoison
Member since 2017
Never had the bud but 20mg capsules from aphria Florida and it's nice edible. very relaxing and great for sleep
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for DonkeyMeat
Member since 2016
Over all a very good strain, had the flower. Got it from Urban wellness in Abq NM. At first what caught me was the smell with a sweet yet earthy undertone to a hashy sent was really outstanding. On the first pull (bong hit) i was delighted with the taste better then expected, then can a very calming...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for j.c.rules
Member since 2019
I like strong strains, and this is. curaleaf has flower sold by the 1/4, and the thc is 20%. the buds are all bud, cured well, purple,white and orange covered in crystals. smell sour and tastes earthy and smooth flavor.10 of 10 I say. hope u can get some, it IS DANK.
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for SilverKloud
Member since 2017
this is nice for chilling, and relaxing
FocusedHungryRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

The White
First 48