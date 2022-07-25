I have been on and off the opioid train for many years to treat several autoimmune and inflammatory conditions that are incredibly painful. I'm not really keen on doing that forever and haven't really been pleased with what little relief the pills actually give me. Since trying this strain this week I have noticed a decrease in deep muscle aches and pains, decreased burning and inflammation in my hands, and overall mood improvement. I have a generalized body ache, kinda like a toothache. but in my entire body. Pain level usually around 7 to 9 daily. With this strain I have taken significantly less pain pills, been more social and slept better at night and my pain has been around a 4 or 5 during the day. During the day I feel energetic but not speedy or panicky. Definitely giggly and motivated. Not to cloudy headed but easy to lose focus and drift away. At night when I can consume more I can get my pain down to a 2 or "overcomsume" and just go to sleep. For me, this is a perfectly balanced hybrid. I am so glad I found it! Will absolutely be an everyday Go To!