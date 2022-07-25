First Class Funk reviews
R........6
July 25, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
This is my go to strain. great evening smoke. since receiving my mmj card I have lost 90 pounds, went from being diabetic with very hi blood pressure. now I am on no meds. blood pressure is great, diabetes is gone. This strain just makes me feel good!
k........f
November 10, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I struggle with generalized anxiety and panic disorder, along with ADHD, and am medicated for it. I have an extremely hard time finding a strain that doesn't overwhelm me or have an adverse effect, and this is the first one I've found that I find ACTUALLY desirable. every time I get high, it's more or less tolerating the negatives and trying to see the positives, but this strain is so well balanced in the relaxing aspects, without feeling glued to the couch, or any heart palpitations. it calms my overstimulation, the head high is amazing, and the body high is very mild which is great for me.
b........z
July 8, 2022
Aroused
my top reported aroma, smell, taste: gmo my top reported effect: it made my dingus tingle
l........8
May 4, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I have been on and off the opioid train for many years to treat several autoimmune and inflammatory conditions that are incredibly painful. I'm not really keen on doing that forever and haven't really been pleased with what little relief the pills actually give me. Since trying this strain this week I have noticed a decrease in deep muscle aches and pains, decreased burning and inflammation in my hands, and overall mood improvement. I have a generalized body ache, kinda like a toothache. but in my entire body. Pain level usually around 7 to 9 daily. With this strain I have taken significantly less pain pills, been more social and slept better at night and my pain has been around a 4 or 5 during the day. During the day I feel energetic but not speedy or panicky. Definitely giggly and motivated. Not to cloudy headed but easy to lose focus and drift away. At night when I can consume more I can get my pain down to a 2 or "overcomsume" and just go to sleep. For me, this is a perfectly balanced hybrid. I am so glad I found it! Will absolutely be an everyday Go To!
b........8
December 4, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I've been smokin since before it was legal and accepted, and I'm old school. I don't care what it's called or bred with, if it looks good and smells good.... It's good! This IS actually one of the better strains I've smoked! It relieves anything you need it to.
t........e
July 7, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
I talked to one of the regular employees I see at my dispensary and he recommended me this. He talked about this strain because I asked for the strongest thing they had and I was "trying to get out there." Now, I'm about 6'9", 270-280 lbs. I'm definitely a bigger individual and have a high tolerance and I got a lot of things going on neurologically. So, it takes a lot for me to get up there and then it got me up there! For a little bit, but that's what I have to deal with. Just built different. I recommend this strain, seriously.
J........0
October 5, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
This is hands down the best GMO cross. The fuelato takes the best GMO attributes and adds some extra potency. The GMO flavor is definitely dominant but the fuelato adds some grape after notes. It’s starts with that bad coffee flavor which makes GMO an either love or hate it strain. I absolutely love that bad coffee flavor and aroma. You know what I mean. If you aren’t a fan of the GMO flavor what follows when it kicks in hits like a MAC truck. It’s heavy indica so heady and so heavy. That initial burst of Euphoria is amazing. I dispensary hop for this strain especially grown by a local farm here in Maine. They have a gorgeous dark purple pheno. I have never seen it as green as pictured. This strain is potent AF and the flower alone rivals some concentrates. What I currently have is rest at 29% THC 32% total cannabinoids. I’ll upload the photos of the gorgeous pheno I’m smoking. The purple big long colas.
M........8
April 9, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Love this strain by Kings Garden, very strong thc levels 28-31 % , very good taste, excellent looking piney smelling nugs, very relaxing , a great 60/40 indica leaning hybrid!! Great day smoke !!