I struggle with generalized anxiety and panic disorder, along with ADHD, and am medicated for it. I have an extremely hard time finding a strain that doesn't overwhelm me or have an adverse effect, and this is the first one I've found that I find ACTUALLY desirable. every time I get high, it's more or less tolerating the negatives and trying to see the positives, but this strain is so well balanced in the relaxing aspects, without feeling glued to the couch, or any heart palpitations. it calms my overstimulation, the head high is amazing, and the body high is very mild which is great for me.