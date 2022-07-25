stock photo similar to First Class Funk
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

First Class Funk

First Class Funk is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of this strain are believed to be giggly, relaxing, and will definitely give you the munchies. Reviewers on Leafly say First Class Funk makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients say they buy First Class Funk when dealing with anorexia, arthritis, muscle spasms, and nausea. First Class Funk was bred for potency, and has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, which creates a spicy, gassy nose. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.

First Class Funk strain effects

Reported by 68 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Euphoric

Focused

First Class Funk strain helps with

  • Pain
    27% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
First Class Funk strain reviews68

July 25, 2022
This is my go to strain. great evening smoke. since receiving my mmj card I have lost 90 pounds, went from being diabetic with very hi blood pressure. now I am on no meds. blood pressure is great, diabetes is gone. This strain just makes me feel good!
88 people found this helpful
November 10, 2022
I struggle with generalized anxiety and panic disorder, along with ADHD, and am medicated for it. I have an extremely hard time finding a strain that doesn't overwhelm me or have an adverse effect, and this is the first one I've found that I find ACTUALLY desirable. every time I get high, it's more or less tolerating the negatives and trying to see the positives, but this strain is so well balanced in the relaxing aspects, without feeling glued to the couch, or any heart palpitations. it calms my overstimulation, the head high is amazing, and the body high is very mild which is great for me.
52 people found this helpful
July 8, 2022
my top reported aroma, smell, taste: gmo my top reported effect: it made my dingus tingle
36 people found this helpful
