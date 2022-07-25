stock photo similar to First Class Funk
First Class Funk
First Class Funk is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO and Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of this strain are believed to be giggly, relaxing, and will definitely give you the munchies. Reviewers on Leafly say First Class Funk makes them feel euphoric, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients say they buy First Class Funk when dealing with anorexia, arthritis, muscle spasms, and nausea. First Class Funk was bred for potency, and has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, which creates a spicy, gassy nose. The original breeder of First Class Funk is Compound Genetics.
First Class Funk strain effects
First Class Funk strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Pain
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
