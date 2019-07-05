ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. First Light
  • Leafly flower of First Light

Hybrid

First Light

First Light

Coming from DJ Short Seeds, First Light is a cross between Happy Pussy F4 and F4 Blueberry. Phenos range between a smooth palate and a skunky indica funk, while the high stays around for a long time, offering a comfortable body and head high.

 

Reviews

1

Avatar for Yeeyee55
Member since 2019
it's a good high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
First Light