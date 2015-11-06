ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Flaming Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Flaming Cookies.

Avatar for hamiltonkathy10
Member since 2018
Not a bad strain. I have a very high tolerance level and it was ok
feelings
Avatar for LoudStoneyPM
Member since 2018
I’m Solo Dolo Smoking Flaming Cookies Or? Is flaming cookie smoking me ? Yeah anyways flaming hit hard as hell Cookies Taste good oh I’m sleeping now
feelings
Avatar for IBeLounging
Member since 2018
Bearing a slightly different name (Fire Cookies), this potent bud by Natural Fx hits hard. 25.9% THC and 0% CBD combine for a great high. Personally, I find this a great bud to take to the gym and pound out reps. It carries a nice, earthy smell without the skunkiness one would expect. Make sure to ...
feelings
Avatar for jakeprnhs
Member since 2018
So what I smoked was called fire scouts. I believe it's the same strain as it has the same parents, but just a different name. I found this strain to be very balanced. You get the uplifting head high from a sativa but on tue back end the relaxation and pain relief from an indica. If your looking for...
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for NatashaAngelina
Member since 2017
NUMBER ONE STUNNER!!! AH-AH-AH LOL. nah but real talk I've been a flower child 20 years now, NOTHING beats this strain. Went right to my head, almost a dizzy feeling like when you get up too fast. Euphoric, relaxing, happy fun times. If you can find it, IF you can handle it-do it!!!!!
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for betoThegreat
Member since 2016
I think Animal Cookies and Flaming Cookies come from the same strains but what's the difference other than the different names . Is it the growers ?
feelings
Avatar for Ariaslight
Member since 2017
great for giving that nice relaxed feeling after a hard day and lifting spirits
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for ogneutralize
Member since 2017
Mmmm. Gets you high as a kite in a short amount of time, and lasts a while. Takes you down nice and gentle for a good night's sleep. Got an eighth of this but I don't know if it's gonna last long. Having a nice time and chilling and watching Parks and Rec.
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxed