Girl Scout Cookies and Fire OG combine to create Flaming Cookies, a potent indica strain that delivers a thick fog of cerebral euphoria. Woody, earthy, and diesel flavors give away this strain’s OG lineage, with an added hint of minty eucalyptus. Scorching orange hairs burst from this indica’s dark buds, giving the flowers themselves an almost fire-like appearance.

Avatar for Chill_Panda
Member since 2013
This is a really great strain fire go which is a nice heavy hitter on back pain, while the platinum gsc "Girl Scout Cookies" Brings in aroma of that oh so earthy and pungent smell! Some hint of berry underneath. The bud was super brown leaves almost look like schwag dumped in a keif jar was just ama...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for HiDlong
Member since 2015
Great smell, sorta sweet and pungent. Earthy taste with mild diesel finish. Nice Indica that is not to heavy.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for eymacassi
Member since 2016
My budtender described this to me as a good Netflix or video game strain because it allows you to focus and chill. However, I found it to be racey like a sativa. My heart was beating and I was shakey as well as quick moving. Definitely a cerebral fog, though. My body was slightly tingly. Mind unab...
EnergeticTingly
Avatar for Geoffkrocker
Member since 2016
Yummy!! Some of the best indi I've had ☺️
HappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for jkhintonn
Member since 2014
very earthy taste but a hint of something sweet...Couch lock strain for sure....Very good high will make you feel Tingley and body high...good for pain and stress relief...will get again at puff Detroit.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Fire OG
GSC
Flaming Cookies

