Flavor Crystals

Hybrid
Picture of Flavor Crystals
stock photo similar to flavor crystals
THC 18%CBG 1%Myrcene
not at allvery high
no flavors reported yet
top effect
euphoric

Flavor Crystals is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Flavor Crystals - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. This strain was originally bred by Compound Genetics.

 

Flavor Crystals effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric

Flavor Crystals reviews4

